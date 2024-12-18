Minister: Germany's December Support Will Help 2.6 Million Ukrainians Survive Winter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EUR 90 million winter aid package for Ukraine, officially handed over by German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, will help Ukraine survive this winter.

The politician said this in an interview with Ukrinfor .

“With this equipment, about 2.6 million Ukrainians will receive heat and electricity during this third military winter,” Schulze said and revealed the details of the package: 80 mobile thermal power plants, more than 20 mobile boiler houses, transformers and hybrid generators, as well as lifting platforms for repairing central power lines.

She also noted that the combined heat and power plants are the size of a container, so they can be moved quickly and flexibly to where energy and heat are needed most.

In total, since February 24, 2022, the Ministry for Development and Economic Cooperation has contributed EUR 1.7 billion to help Ukraine (out of a total of EUR 37 billion in military and civilian support for Ukraine from the Federal Government). The funds from Schulze's office are aimed at providing shelter for internally displaced persons and prosthetics for the injured, ensuring the availability of electricity and heat, which allows Ukrainian companies to continue production. The Ministry also provides assistance in training skilled workers, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses.

Schulze called support for Ukraine“an important pillar” of the ministry she heads.

Svenja Schulze visited Kyiv on December 12, which was her fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.