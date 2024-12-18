Kuwait Aviation Chief Discusses Promoting Cooperation With Egyptian, Uzbek Envoys

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of the Directorate General for Civil Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber on Wednesday held separate meetings in his bureau with the Egyptian ambassador Osama Shaltut and the Uzbek envoy in the country Ayubkhon Yunosov on means of boosting cooperation in the civil navigation.

The directorate said in a statement that the meeting with the Egyptian envoy dealt with promoting the bilateral relations and touched on issues of mutual concern in the sector.

The two sides affirmed necessity of elevating the level of the bilateral ties in the civil aviation to attain optimum economic feasibility for the two sides, in addition to prospected increase of the flights and cooperation between the Kuwaiti and Egyptian airlines.

The talks with the Uzbek ambassador addressed the need to upgrade the cooperation to attain joint goals and facilitate passengers' transactions. The discussions also dealt with prospects of increasing the flights between the two countries and cementing cooperation between their airways. (end)

