Aventura Mall Embodies Futuristic Vision Of Development In Kuwait.. Al-Assima Governor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Governor of the Capital Abdullah Salem Al-Ali said on Wednesday that the Aventura Mall project embodies the future vision of development projects in the State of Kuwait.

It will constitute a leading marketing and entertainment destination that serves all citizens and residents in the country, he said.

This came in a press statement by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah after an inspection tour at the location in Jaber Al-Ahmad Area, in attendance of CEO of Kuwait Buildings Company Waleed Al-Shariaan, Project Manager Eng. Sami Al-Abdul Ghafoor and a number of male and female engineers.

The project is a unique entertaining and commercial escape, it will be one the best shopping destinations at the local and regional levels, and will provides a high-level experience, he added.

In a similar statement, CEO of Kuwait Buildings Company Waleed Al-Shariaan evaluated the visit describing it as an encouraging supporter of sustainable and pioneering community projects that represent a partnership between the public and private sectors.

The tour included viewing a visual presentation of the project and the stages of construction of facilities and sites, and a brief explanation of the project from those in charge of it.

The Aventura Mall project is an investment project led by United Buildings Company, the National Industries Group, Privatization Holding Company, and embodies the future vision for development projects in the State of Kuwait.(end)

