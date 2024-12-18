Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum Announces“Das Museumsprogramm: Past, Present, And Future” Volkswagen Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Das Museumsprogramm VW at the Simeone Museum

The Simeone Museum's“Das Museumsprogramm” VW exhibit runs Dec 14, 2024–Jan 12, 2025, celebrating iconic models and VW's legacy in automotive history.

- Kevin KellyPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is excited to unveil its latest exhibit,“Das Museumsprogramm : Past, Present, and Future”, celebrating the rich legacy and cultural impact of Volkswagen .From December 14, 2024, to January 12, 2025, this special exhibition will spotlight the iconic models that have made Volkswagen a beloved automotive brand worldwide.A Journey Through Volkswagen History“Das Museumsprogramm” is a unique exploration of Volkswagen's most memorable models and milestones, featuring vehicles that represent the brand's evolution from the classic Beetle to the groundbreaking ID. Buzz. With a curated selection of models, including a 1949 Beetle, the legendary 1967 21-Window Bus, the celebrated 1984 GTI, and VW's electric vision for the future, the ID. Buzz, this exhibit celebrates Volkswagen's impact across generations and its role in shaping automotive culture.A Partnership to RememberIn collaboration with Volkswagen Group of America, the Museum has crafted a one-of-a-kind exhibit experience, and VW has provided invaluable support through vehicle loans and display materials.This partnership allows VW to celebrate its legacy and connect with a community of enthusiasts while supporting the Simeone Museum's mission to bring automotive history to life.“We are thrilled to present 'Das Museumsprogramm and to work alongside Volkswagen to share their incredible story with our visitors,” said Kevin Kelly, Director of the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum.“This exhibit is a tribute to Volkswagen's timeless appeal and its powerful influence on automotive design and culture.”Event Details. Exhibit Dates: December 14, 2024 – January 12, 2025. Location: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, Philadelphia, PA. Admission: Admission is included with any regularly purchased Simeone Museum ticket and is free for all Simeone Museum members and for all children under the age of 18.Vehicles on Display will Include. 1949 Volkswagen Beetle. 1950 Volkswagen Beetle. 1958 Volkswagen Beetle. 1958 Volkswagen Panel Bus. 1960 FormCar Formula Vee. 1961 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible. 1962 Volkswagen Bus. 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. 1963 Volkswagen Type 3 "Notchback". 1966 Volkswagen SO42 Westfalia. 1967 Volkswagen 21 Window Bus. 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible. 1973 Volkswagen Thing. 1973 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. 1975 Caldwell D-13 Formula Vee. 1981 Volkswagen Rabbit Pickup. 1984 Volkswagen GTI. 1989 Volkswagen Rallye Golf. 1991 Volkswagen GTI. 1992 Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet. 1995 Volkswagen Cabrio. 1995 Volkswagen Polo Harlekin. 1997 Volkswagen Golf Variant 2.9 Syncro. 1997 Volkswagen Jetta GT. 2003 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Wagon. 2004 Volkswagen R32. 2012 Volkswagen Golf R. 2015 Volkswagen GTI. 2018 Volkswagen Atlas. 2025 Volkswagen ID. BuzzAbout the Simeone Foundation Automotive MuseumThe Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia is a nonprofit institution dedicated to the preservation and celebration of automotive racing. Through carefully curated exhibits, dynamic programming, and an extensive collection of historic race cars, the Museum provides an immersive experience that connects visitors to the innovation and artistry of automotive design and racing history.

