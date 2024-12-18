Financial Planner Dr. Constance Craig-Mason, Honored With BLOOM Grant For Empowering Financial Futures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Constance Craig-Mason, MRFC®, NSSA®, CEO of Concierge Financial Advisory, has been awarded a $1,500 BLOOM Grant as a top five finalist in the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) Women-Owned Business BLOOM Pitch Competition. This prestigious recognition celebrates her innovative approach to financial literacy through her signature Money TALK$ Financial Empowerment Tool Kit.Dr. Craig-Mason, a nationally recognized financial planner, has dedicated over 16 years to transforming lives by equipping individuals and families with the tools to achieve financial stability and independence. Her award-winning pitch introduced the enhanced 3-Part Money TALK$ Financial Empowerment Tool Kit, designed to provide hands-on, multisensory resources that address financial literacy, well-being, and practical planning.“This grant fuels my mission to break cycles of poverty and mismanagement in underserved communities,” said Dr. Craig-Mason.“With these funds, we'll deliver the Money TALK$ Tool Kit to 150 households across York County, empowering them to build secure financial futures.”The BLOOM Grant Program, managed by the Women's Business Center Organization, supports female entrepreneurs and their contributions to the local economy. The competition highlighted trailblazing women across industries. Dr. Craig-Mason's solution-driven proposal stood out for its potential to address the urgent statistic that 57% of Americans cannot handle a $1,000 emergency.Dr. Craig-Mason's toolkit is available for presale on her website: . Early access to the transformative financial planner is included.About Dr. Constance Craig-Mason:Dr. Constance Craig-Mason is an award-winning financial professional, published author, and speaker. She is a Million Dollar Round Table member and has received accolades from the Comptroller of Maryland and the Association of African American Financial Advisors. For more information, please visit .###

