Allied Pay Plan Selects Input 1'S PBS And Digital Payments To Drive Growth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a leading provider of premium billing and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that Allied Pay Plan, a Trucordia company specializing in premium financing for commercial and personal insurance lines, has selected both Input 1's Premium Billing System (PBS) and Input 1 Payments to enhance its operations and support ambitious growth plans.

Headquartered in White Marsh, Maryland, Allied Pay Plan has served the non-standard auto insurance market, including policies under the Maryland Auto Insurance Fund (MAIF), since 2014. With production increasing and plans to expand its commercial premium finance offerings, Allied sought a comprehensive platform to meet evolving business needs and provide a superior experience for agents and policyholders.

By adopting Input 1's PBS and Payments solutions, Allied gains access to cutting-edge technology that streamlines operations and improves customer interactions. The PBS platform includes intuitive portals for agents and policyholders, back-office automation to reduce administrative burdens, and customizable reporting tools for smarter portfolio management. Paired with Input 1 Payments, Allied can now offer flexible, modern payment processing options that elevate convenience for policyholders while driving operational efficiency.

"Input 1's platform gives us the tools we need to deliver exceptional service while scaling our business efficiently," said Greg Taylor, Vice President of Allied Pay Plan.

Allied's partnership with Input 1 highlights its commitment to innovation and operational excellence as it continues to expand into new markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Allied Pay Plan to the Input 1 family," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Input 1. "Our PBS and digital payment platforms are designed to empower businesses like Allied with the tools and flexibility they need to achieve their growth objectives. We look forward to supporting their expansion into new markets and helping them deliver exceptional value to their agents and policyholders."

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free.

For more information, please visit

About Allied Pay Plan

Created by agents for agents, the founders of Allied Pay Plan Premium Finance Company set out to create a finance company that was quick, inexpensive, and easy-to-use. Since its inception in 2014, we have been working diligently to exceed our customers' expectations by delivering competitive products and exceptional customer service.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is a leading insurance brokerage and consulting firm offering risk management, employee benefits, personal lines, and specialty solutions nationwide through its network of Agency Partners.

