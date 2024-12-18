Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market is poised for steady growth in the years to come. According to the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2024, the market size will enhance from $35.8 billion in 2023 to $36.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 2.5%. Furthermore, projections indicate a rise to $40.28 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.4%. This enduring growth can be attributed to multiple factors both environmental and lifestyle influences, historical market competition, historical treatment preferences, economic conditions, and global health trends.

What Factors Are Driving The Steady Growth Of The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market?

A sedentary lifestyle has emerged as a significant accelerator for the rise of the anti-hypertensive drug market. Consumption of unhealthy, processed food, lack of a balanced diet, and irregular sleeping patterns due to shifting work schedules have escalated hypertension cases. Hypertension is directly related to approximately 45% of deaths due to heart disease and 51% of deaths due to stroke, thus creating a persistent demand for anti-hypertensive drugs. In June 2021, The World Health Organization reported that cardiovascular diseases CVDs are the principal cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

Know more about the report with this sample link:

Who Are The Major Players In The Anti-Hypertensive Drug Market?

The Anti-hypertensive drug market boasts the presence of major players like Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbiVe Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Astra Zeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG, Sun Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Limited, United Therapeutics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Noden Pharma DAC, Acacia Pharma Group Plc, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What New Advancements Are Impacting The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market?

In the pursuit of maintaining a competitive edge, major companies have focused on innovating new products. For example, Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets, a treatment for hypertension, was launched by Granules India Limited in June 2023 following FDA approval. These tablets, available in varying strengths, comprise beta-blockers that slow down the heart rate, thereby reducing the workload on the heart and lowering blood pressure.

Pre-book the full report for an in-depth analysis:

What Are The Segmentations Of The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market?

The Anti-hypertensive drugs market encompasses various segments –

1 By Therapeutics: Diuretics, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers ARBs, Angiotensin Converting Enzyme ACE Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Alpha Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Vasodilators

2 By Disease Source: Primary Hypertension, Secondary Hypertension

3 By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare

What Is The Geographic Performance Of The Anti-Hypertensive Market?

In 2023, North America held the largest market share in the anti-hypertensive drugs market. However, during the forecast period, the Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers diverse geographies such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Drugs for Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2024



Immunofluorescence Assay Global Market Report 2024



Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.