Fresh Finance Appoints Wealth Management Veteran Michael Partnow To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Finance , a leading MarTech solution that integrates compliance, marketing, and advisors into a unified content distribution platform, today announced the appointment of Michael Partnow to its Board of Directors. In addition to his board role, Partnow will serve as a Strategic Advisor, bringing extensive expertise to bolster Fresh Finance's growth strategy.

Recognized for his strategic insights and leadership, Partnow's appointment underscores his ongoing commitment to innovation in services. His broad expertise across business verticals equips organizations to improve customer experience and unlock the true potential of digital transformation. These qualifications make him a natural fit for Fresh Finance's forward-thinking team.

"Michael Partnow is a visionary leader whose deep understanding of our industry's dynamics is unmatched," said Teresa Leno, CEO of Fresh Finance. "His proven success and extensive industry knowledge combined with his ability to leverage technology in the financial services industry, will be invaluable as we enhance and expand our MarTech solutions for financial services enterprises. We are eager to benefit from his guidance as we continue scaling our business."

Partnow's track record of driving innovation and significant growth highlights his ability to transform organizations.

He has spearheaded numerous initiatives throughout his career resulting in unprecedented growth. Most recently his concentration has been on deploying AI models to revolutionize the financial services industry. Fresh Finance aims to leverage this expertise to accelerate its solution innovation and market leadership.

Commenting on his new role, Partnow added, "I am honored and grateful to Teresa Leno for my appointment. Fresh Finance's enterprise content marketing software addresses key challenges, including enterprise digital transformation and practice management in wealth, banking, and insurance. We are at a true inflection point in our industry where the delivery of timely, meaningful content is critical. Fresh Finance is the platform enabling just that while enhancing the experience across the entire value chain."

This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Fresh Finance expands its presence in the financial services industry. With Michael Partnow joining as a board member and strategic advisor, the company is well-positioned to further its strategic vision, enhance its product portfolio, and accelerate its growth trajectory.

About Fresh Finance

Fresh Finance is a leading FinTech company committed to delivering innovative and accessible marketing communications tools to home office marketing and compliance professionals. With a customer-first approach, Fresh Finance strives to provide better content and communication tools that pursue the evolving needs of today's advisors and their consumers. To learn more, please visit

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Leno

CEO, Fresh Finance

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (877) 221-6432

SOURCE Fresh Finance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED