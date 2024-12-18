Riley Permian Announces Credit Facility Extension And Increase In Borrowing Base
Date
12/18/2024 8:31:29 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
(NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that it recently completed an amendment to its senior secured revolving credit facility ("Credit Facility").
Credit Facility Amendment Highlights:
Extended the facility maturity from April 2026 to December 2028
Increased the borrowing base and commitment levels by 7% from $375 million to $400 million
Increased the syndicate to nine total lenders
As of December 13, 2024, the Company had $117 million drawn on the Credit Facility with $283 million of availability.
The management team and board of directors of Riley Permian extend their gratitude to the banking syndicate partners for their continued support.
About
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit .
Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo
405-438-0126
[email protected]
SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18122024003732001241ID1109007316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.