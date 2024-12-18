Asia Mixed Following Wall Street Losses Tuesday
12/18/2024 8:12:27 AM
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street and ahead of the federal Reserve's rate decision.
In Japan, the NIKKEI 225 index tumbled 282.97 points, or 0.7%, to 39,081.71.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng regained 164.07 points, or 0.8%, to 19,864.55.
Investors in Asia assessed trade data out of Japan ahead of a bank of Japan rate decision this week.
The country's exports grew 3.8% in November year-on-year, beating expectations of a 2.8% increase by economists polled by Reuters.
Meanwhile, imports fell by 3.8%, coming in far below expectations of a 1% expansion.
The numbers put Japan's trade balance at a deficit of 117.6 billion yen ($765.2 million), higher than expectations for a deficit of 688.9 billion yen.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 19.86 points, or 0.5%, to 3,941.89.
The People's Bank of China will set its loan prime rates on Friday. The one-year LPR influences corporate loans and most household loans in China, while the five-year LPR serves as a benchmark for mortgage rates.
In other markets
In Taiwan, the Taiex spiked 150.66 points, or 0.7%, to 23,168.67
In Korea, the Kospi index sank 27.62 points, or 1.1%, to 2,484.43
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell 20.31 points, or 0.5%, at 3,779.62
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 slumped 48.75 points, or 0.4%, to 12,865.55.
In Australia, the ASX 200 dipped 4.63 points, or 0.1%, to 8,309.37.
