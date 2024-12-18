Azerbaijan Establishes Working Group To Boost Health Tourism Development, Says Chairman

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan State tourism Agency (AZTA) has announced the
formation of a special working group aimed at accelerating the
development of health tourism in the country,
The initiative involves representatives from state and private
sectors, as well as public associations, highlighting a
collaborative approach to advancing this promising sector.
Speaking at the“Healthcare Executives Summit 2024,” ASTA
Chairman Fuad Naghiyev emphasized that the working group's primary
goal is to identify challenges within the health tourism sector,
propose effective solutions, and enhance collaborative efforts
among stakeholders.
“The group will address issues such as management,
infrastructure improvement, service quality enhancement, and the
application of international practices in health and medical
tourism,” Naghiyev stated. He noted that representatives from the
Ministry of Health, TABIB, and other relevant organizations would
also contribute to the group's activities.
Azerbaijan's health tourism potential, according to Naghiyev, is
vast and requires a coordinated approach to fully capitalize on
available opportunities. The establishment of the working group
marks a strategic step towards fostering the sector's growth and
ensuring its long-term development.
Nagiyev further highlighted the group's priorities, including
the promotion of Azerbaijan's health tourism potential at
international events and attracting foreign investments to the
sector.
Regions such as Naftalan, Nakhchivan, Kalbajar, and Lachin,
known for their unique healing resources, were singled out as
having significant potential for recognition in the global health
tourism market. "The working group will focus on regularly
preparing and implementing proposals to support the sector's
development," Naghiyev added.
With this initiative, Azerbaijan aims to position itself as a
leading destination for health and medical tourism, leveraging its
natural resources and enhancing the quality and accessibility of
services for international and domestic visitors alike.
