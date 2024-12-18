Azerbaijan Establishes Working Group To Boost Health Tourism Development, Says Chairman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijan State Agency (AZTA) has announced the formation of a special working group aimed at accelerating the development of tourism in the country, Azernews reports.

The initiative involves representatives from state and private sectors, as well as public associations, highlighting a collaborative approach to advancing this promising sector.

Speaking at the“Healthcare Executives Summit 2024,” ASTA Chairman Fuad Naghiyev emphasized that the working group's primary goal is to identify challenges within the health tourism sector, propose effective solutions, and enhance collaborative efforts among stakeholders.

“The group will address issues such as management, infrastructure improvement, service quality enhancement, and the application of international practices in health and medical tourism,” Naghiyev stated. He noted that representatives from the Ministry of Health, TABIB, and other relevant organizations would also contribute to the group's activities.

Azerbaijan's health tourism potential, according to Naghiyev, is vast and requires a coordinated approach to fully capitalize on available opportunities. The establishment of the working group marks a strategic step towards fostering the sector's growth and ensuring its long-term development.

Nagiyev further highlighted the group's priorities, including the promotion of Azerbaijan's health tourism potential at international events and attracting foreign investments to the sector.

Regions such as Naftalan, Nakhchivan, Kalbajar, and Lachin, known for their unique healing resources, were singled out as having significant potential for recognition in the global health tourism market. "The working group will focus on regularly preparing and implementing proposals to support the sector's development," Naghiyev added.

With this initiative, Azerbaijan aims to position itself as a leading destination for health and medical tourism, leveraging its natural resources and enhancing the quality and accessibility of services for international and domestic visitors alike.