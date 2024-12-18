Igg4ward! Foundation Selects Mejo To Develop Igg4-RD Care Coordination App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IgG4ward! Foundation has selected mejo , a leading tech company, to build IgG4ME! an app designed to support care coordination for patients and caregivers managing IgG4-Related (IgG4-RD). The app, which will be free to all IgG4-RD patients living in the U.S., is expected to launch in early 2025.

Dr. John Stone (the Founder and Executive Chairman of the IgG4ward! Foundation), a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Edward A. Fox Chair in Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, shared his enthusiasm:

"People living with IgG4-RD often find the challenge of managing their medical information overwhelming. After all, the disease can affect multiple organ systems. This often requires consultation with multiple specialists, numerous imaging studies, and frequently other diagnostic procedures. This information is typically compiled over months or even years before the diagnosis is established. Furthermore, following diagnosis, it is essential that patients track key aspects of the disease to ensure that patients do well over time. The IgG4ward! Foundation is delighted to partner with mejo to build IgG4ME!, a customized companion to help people with IgG4-RD rise to the challenge of staying one step ahead."

The app will allow users to log symptoms, track medications, store documents and share updates with healthcare providers. For example, patients experiencing disease flares can document their symptoms easily and update their doctors in real time, enabling more responsive care adjustments.

Bret Koncak, Co-Founder of mejo, added:

"Partnering with the IgG4ward! Foundation is an exciting step for mejo. We've built tools for rare disease families, and now we're expanding to support adult patients, as well. We're eager to make a real difference for the IgG4-RD community by simplifying their care coordination and empowering them in their health journeys."

This partnership is part of mejo's continued mission to provide digital solutions for rare disease patients, adding to their growing suite of patient and caregiver support tools.

About mejo

mejo is a revolutionary AI-enabled care assistant designed to empower patients, families and caregivers with comprehensive tools for managing and enhancing their care. mejo ensures that every patient and family member is connected, informed, and supported. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a user-friendly interface, mejo transforms the care experience, making it easier, more efficient truly impactful for those navigating complex care needs. Join us in redefining care with compassion and technology.

To learn more:

About IgG4ward! Foundation

Our mission as the first and only organization solely dedicated to IgG4-RD, is to improve the lives of people living with IgG4-RD through education, expanding disease awareness globally, facilitating groundbreaking research, and being the trusted source of truth for IgG4-RD patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.

To learn more:

