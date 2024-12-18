'Thanks for Your Giving' Team Wraps Up a Year of Generosity with Three Remarkable Initiatives
Date
12/18/2024 7:59:13 AM
The ‘Thanks for Your Giving’ team concluded a year dedicated to generosity and community
spirit with three impactful initiatives aimed at supporting laborers and fostering cooperation within
society. These initiatives included the ‘Care and Support Initiative’, the ‘Wellness Breakfast
Initiative’, and the ‘Winter of Generosity and Giving Initiative’, all designed to bring joy and
appreciation to workers.
First Lieutenant Asim Mohsen Shaya, the team’s manager, extended gratitude to the supporting
organizations, stating, “We deeply value the contributions of all our partners who played a vital role
in the success of these events. Together, we have demonstrated our shared commitment to spreading
kindness and strengthening the spirit of solidarity."
Ms. Zainab Al-Mashriqi, a board member of the team, highlighted the significance of these
programs, emphasizing that “such initiatives not only promote giving but also reinforce human
connections within our community.”
Dr. Aisha Balraqad Al Falasi, an honorary member of the team, expressed her appreciation for the
volunteers, saying, “Your dedication and tireless efforts are the foundation of our success. We are
proud of the role you’ve played in spreading generosity and goodwill.”
As a gesture of gratitude, volunteers were honored with medals and shields, recognizing their
outstanding work and dedication to the cause.
These initiatives underscore the team’s unwavering dedication to uplifting communities and
fostering a culture of compassion.
