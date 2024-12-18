'Thanks for Your Giving' Team Wraps Up a Year of Generosity with Three Remarkable Initiatives

(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham)

The ‘Thanks for Your Giving’ team concluded a year dedicated to generosity and community

spirit with three impactful initiatives aimed at supporting laborers and fostering cooperation within

society. These initiatives included the ‘Care and Support Initiative’, the ‘Wellness Breakfast

Initiative’, and the ‘Winter of Generosity and Giving Initiative’, all designed to bring joy and

appreciation to workers.

First Lieutenant Asim Mohsen Shaya, the team’s manager, extended gratitude to the supporting

organizations, stating, “We deeply value the contributions of all our partners who played a vital role

in the success of these events. Together, we have demonstrated our shared commitment to spreading

kindness and strengthening the spirit of solidarity."

Ms. Zainab Al-Mashriqi, a board member of the team, highlighted the significance of these

programs, emphasizing that “such initiatives not only promote giving but also reinforce human

connections within our community.”

Dr. Aisha Balraqad Al Falasi, an honorary member of the team, expressed her appreciation for the

volunteers, saying, “Your dedication and tireless efforts are the foundation of our success. We are

proud of the role you’ve played in spreading generosity and goodwill.”

As a gesture of gratitude, volunteers were honored with medals and shields, recognizing their

outstanding work and dedication to the cause.

These initiatives underscore the team’s unwavering dedication to uplifting communities and

fostering a culture of compassion.



MENAFN18122024006437013948ID1109007074