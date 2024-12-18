Fuad Najafli Upbeat On National Economy, Says Budget To Exceed By 50 Percent In Nakhchivan
Date
12/18/2024 7:09:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's
financial system has rapidly adapted to global challenges, becoming
a crucial driving force for the national Economy and forming a
resilient financial system against global and domestic risks. As a
result of achievements in the financial sector and targeted
reforms, Azerbaijan's economy is rapidly developing today, with
significant increases in the non-oil sector and non-oil exports,
improving the socio-economic welfare of the population.
Azerbaijan's swift entry into the group of high-income countries
and its minimal losses from global crises further confirm this
progress.
Azernews reports that these remarks were made
by Fuad Najafli, the authorized representative of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
during his speech at the Financial Forum held in Nakhchivan.
"In the past two years, reforms in the application of new
management methods in the autonomous republic have also covered the
financial sector. I must particularly note that, in accordance with
the President's instructions, consistent work is being carried out
to strengthen financial discipline, properly draft and execute the
budget, increase local revenues, and reduce subsidies. One fact to
highlight is that if local revenues in the budget of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic were 20-25% two years ago, by the end of this
year, the volume of local revenues will exceed 50%. Over the past
two years, systematic work has also been carried out in the
application of public procurement in accordance with legislative
requirements, ensuring the proper use of state funds," the
authorized representative stated.
MENAFN18122024000195011045ID1109006901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.