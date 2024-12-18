OIC Welcomes UNGA's Resolution Affirming Palestinian Self-Determination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed on Wednesday a UNGA resolution, which affirmed the right of Palestinian self-determination.

In a statement, OIC deemed the resolution, adopted by an overwhelming majority vote, as a firm stance against the Israeli occupation's illegitimate claims over Palestinian lands.

The OIC renewed calls for the world to recognize the State of Palestine and support the full membership in the UN, taking measures to implement all resolutions concerning the Israeli occupation's criminal practices.

The UNGA adopted by a majority vote a draft resolution affirming the rights of the Palestinian people for self-determination with 172 countries voting in favor, seven against, and eight abstaining. (end)

