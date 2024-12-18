Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach USD 1.22 Billion By 2030, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The airborne L-band SATCOM was valued at $0.73 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market by (Commercial Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Military Aircraft, and Others), Component (Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems and Routers, SATCOM Radomes, SATCOM Terminals, and Others), Application (Government & Defense, and Commercial) and Installation Type (New Installation and Upgradation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global airborne L-Band SATCOM industry generated $0.73 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.22 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.Download Report (308 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atPrime determinants of growthIncrease in demand for SATCOM on-the-move (OTM) solutions, rise in adoption in high-altitude, long endurance (HALE) and medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) UAVs for surveillance applications, and modernization of air traffic management system drive the growth of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market. However, cybersecurity issues and backend operations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of ultra-compact SATCOM terminals and increase in demand for long-haul flights present new opportunities in the coming years.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents the analytical depiction of the global airborne L-band SATCOM market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall airborne L-band SATCOM market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global airborne L-band SATCOM market with a detailed impact analysis.The current drone service market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Request for Customization atThe commercial aircraft segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on platform, the commercial aircraft segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to major SATCOM companies being working together to create SATCOM solutions for the growing commercial aviation industry. However, the UAV segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand for UAVs in various applications.The new installation segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on installation type, the new installation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in deployment of modern airborne SATCOM systems across commercial and military applications as well as increased demand for new commercial aircraft orders. Moreover, the upgradation segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030, as the government and commercial aviation businesses are upgrading their existing aircraft to provide reliable mobile ad-hoc networking and data, voice, and picture communication beyond line-of-sight.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here atNorth America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market. This is due to an increase in demand for military satellite systems and equipment in the U.S. and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in focus on strengthening various military industries in emerging nations such as China and India.Leading Market Players:-ASELSAN A.S.Ball CorporationCobham LtdHoneywell International Inc.Hughes Network Systems, LLCInmarsat Global LimitedIridium Communications Inc.Raytheon Technologies CorporationTeledyne Technologies IncorporatedThales GroupViasat Inc.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business atSimilar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:Aviation Crew Management System MarketGreen Airport Market

