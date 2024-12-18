Community Condemns Some Swiss Parliament Members On Biased Statements Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The slanderous statements and nonsensical calls like "convening a peace forum" included in the anti-Azerbaijani adopted by the lower chamber of the Swiss Parliament demonstrate that those who voted for it are acting together with provocative politicians and diplomats who look at Azerbaijan through binoculars from the Zangazur mountains every day,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

“It is outrageous that the MPs who supported the resolution highlight the importance of the return of Armenians while failing to make calls to Armenia regarding Western Azerbaijanis, become hostages to ethnic and religious bias, referring to fabricated events allegedly occurred in the early 20th century, and join the “crusade” against Azerbaijan being conducted by some in the West, especially after the glorious Patriotic War.

Circles far from the region, who are lacking a genuine understanding of the issues and make amateur, racist judgments, must stop attempts to violate Azerbaijan's sovereignty, interfere in its internal affairs, and promote false initiatives," the Community added.