Community Condemns Some Swiss Parliament Members On Biased Statements Against Azerbaijan
12/18/2024 6:07:50 AM
“The slanderous statements and nonsensical calls like "convening
a peace forum" included in the anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted
by the lower chamber of the Swiss Parliament demonstrate that those
who voted for it are acting together with provocative politicians
and diplomats who look at Azerbaijan through binoculars from the
Zangazur mountains every day,” the Western Azerbaijan Community
said in a statement.
“It is outrageous that the MPs who supported the resolution
highlight the importance of the return of Armenians while failing
to make calls to Armenia regarding Western Azerbaijanis, become
hostages to ethnic and religious bias, referring to fabricated
events allegedly occurred in the early 20th century, and join the
“crusade” against Azerbaijan being conducted by some in the West,
especially after the glorious Patriotic War.
Circles far from the region, who are lacking a genuine
understanding of the issues and make amateur, racist judgments,
must stop attempts to violate Azerbaijan's sovereignty, interfere
in its internal affairs, and promote false initiatives," the
Community added.
