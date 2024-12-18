عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Community Condemns Some Swiss Parliament Members On Biased Statements Against Azerbaijan

Community Condemns Some Swiss Parliament Members On Biased Statements Against Azerbaijan


12/18/2024 6:07:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The slanderous statements and nonsensical calls like "convening a peace forum" included in the anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted by the lower chamber of the Swiss Parliament demonstrate that those who voted for it are acting together with provocative politicians and diplomats who look at Azerbaijan through binoculars from the Zangazur mountains every day,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

“It is outrageous that the MPs who supported the resolution highlight the importance of the return of Armenians while failing to make calls to Armenia regarding Western Azerbaijanis, become hostages to ethnic and religious bias, referring to fabricated events allegedly occurred in the early 20th century, and join the “crusade” against Azerbaijan being conducted by some in the West, especially after the glorious Patriotic War.

Circles far from the region, who are lacking a genuine understanding of the issues and make amateur, racist judgments, must stop attempts to violate Azerbaijan's sovereignty, interfere in its internal affairs, and promote false initiatives," the Community added.

MENAFN18122024000195011045ID1109006617


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search