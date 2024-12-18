Alkyl Polyglucoside Industry Analysis In Europe To Surpass US$ 1.15 Billion, Expanding At 7.3% CAGR By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alkyl Polyglucoside Analysis in Europe

Discover insights into the Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market. Explore trends, growth drivers, and opportunities shaping the industry's future. Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact's newly published report, demand for alkyl polyglucosides (APGs) in Europe is expected to reach US$ 566.7 million by 2024. The European market is expected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR and reach $1.15 billion by the end of 2034.Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants are widely used because of their non-irritating and non-toxic properties, foaming capacity, great skin compatibility, and increased surface activity. They are applied to promote foam generation in personal care products and detergents. Their emulsification capabilities and cleaning power are expected to boost adoption in a variety of industries, including home care, personal care, cosmetics, oil refining, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.Key Drivers:Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Surfactants: Growing preference for biodegradable and sustainable ingredients in personal care and cleaning products.Stringent Environmental Regulations: Increasing regulatory focus on reducing environmental impact drives the adoption of alkyl polyglucosides.Expanding Applications Across Industries: Growing use in personal care, household cleaning, agrochemicals, and industrial applications boosts market growth.Consumer Shift Toward Natural Products: Rising awareness about the benefits of natural and plant-based surfactants propels demand.Innovation in Product Development: Advancements in formulation and production techniques enhance product efficiency and widen application scope.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Alkyl Polyglucoside Industry Analysis in Europe:Croda International Plc.; Huntsman Corporation; BASF SE; Dow Chemicals Co.; LG Household & Health Care Ltd.; SEPPIC S.A.; Galaxy Surfactants; Pilot Chemical Company; Akzo Nobel NV; Shanghai Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.Country-wise Insights:The alkyl polyglucoside market in Germany is expected to reach a value of US$ 128.6 million in 2024, with a robust growth rate of 8.9% CAGR projected through 2034, culminating in an estimated market value of US$ 302 million. This growth is largely driven by the rising demand for alkyl polyglucosides in the production of personal care and home care products.Additionally, the adoption of these eco-friendly surfactants is being propelled by regulatory restrictions on the use of inorganic surfactants. Government incentives supporting organic product manufacturers further contribute to the increasing use of alkyl polyglucosides in Germany.Segmentation of Alkyl Polyglucoside Study in Europe:The alkyl polyglucoside market in Europe is segmented based on product type, primary function, application, and country. By product type, the market includes variants such as coco, lauryl, decyl, capryl, and stainless steel. Based on primary function, alkyl polyglucosides serve as cleansing agents, emulsifying agents, wetting agents, degreasing agents, solubilizing agents, hydrotropic agents, and foaming agents.In terms of application, they are widely utilized in homecare, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, agricultural chemicals, oil fields, and for admixtures in cement, concrete, and plaster. Geographically, the study covers key countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and regions like BENELUX, NORDIC, and the Rest of Europe.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Revenue from the worldwide alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market is expected to reach US$1.34 billion in 2024. The global industry has been projected to expand at a 6.6% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 2.54 billion by the end of 2034. Revenue from the worldwide alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market is expected to reach US$1.34 billion in 2024. The global industry has been projected to expand at a 6.6% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 2.54 billion by the end of 2034. Alkyl polyglucosides are nonionic surfactants composed of a hydrophilic saccharide moiety and a hydrophobic fatty alkyl chain.Rising concerns about the health hazards associated with conventional surfactants is a key factor set to push the alkyl polyglucoside market size up from a value of US$ 1.51 billion in 2024 to US$ 3.27 billion by 2034. This growth will amount to a CAGR of 8% for the years 2024 to 2034. 