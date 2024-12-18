Exotel Accelerates AI-Led Customer Engagement Transformation, Poised For Strong Growth In FY25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 18, 2024: Exotel, a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement and experience solutions, is setting new benchmarks in the customer experience (CX) domain with its transformative product roadmap and vision for FY25. At the heart of this innovation is Exotel\'s Harmony platform, an AI-first customer engagement solution designed to unify conversations, context, and workflows across channels and systems.



The Harmony is Exotel\'s cornerstone for driving enterprise-grade CX transformation. By integrating advanced AI capabilities-such as Generative AI voice bots and Conversational Quality Analysis (CQA)-Harmony enables seamless collaboration between human agents and AI. This approach empowers businesses to:



Deliver hyper-personalized, context-rich customer interactions



Make real-time decisions with intelligent routing



Boost customer satisfaction while reducing costs and increasing revenue



The platform\'s dynamic, industry-specific capabilities are tailored to meet the needs of BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce, and other sectors, setting a new standard for customer engagement.



Customer-Centric Innovations Driving Growth: Exotel empowers teams across customer service, sales, collections, and marketing with AI-driven tools, omnichannel engagement, and personalized strategies to boost customer satisfaction, conversions, and campaign performance. Additionally, it provides unified solutions across diverse customer journeys, positioning itself as a trusted global partner for enterprises aiming to redefine their customer engagement strategies.



\"FY24 has been transformative for Exotel as we advanced our product strategy to empower enterprises with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions,\" said Adarsh Dikshith, CFO, Exotel. \"Our focus on innovation and operational efficiency not only enhances customer outcomes but also creates new growth opportunities for businesses navigating the complexities of modern CX.\"



Strong Financial Milestones Reinforce Success: Complementing its product advancements, Exotel reported significant financial achievements in FY24, underlining its operational resilience:



Exotel turns profitable with positive EBITDA in Q3 and Q4 FY24, with projections of 100% year-on-year EBITDA growth in FY25



FY24 losses reduced by 65%, from ₹108.8 crore in FY23 to ₹38.8 crore



Entry into high-growth markets, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the USA, unlocking new revenue streams and strengthening international presence



Commenting on Exotel\'s progress, Gautam Mago, General Partner at A91 Partners, said, \"We have been delighted to be partners with Exotel for the last 4 years. Exotel\'s robust product roadmap and customer-centric innovation is inspirational for their customers and employees. The company\'s commitment to constant improvement and transforming customer engagement through AI will allow Exotel to maintain its industry leadership status while continuing its financial growth path.\"



Looking ahead, Exotel aims to sustain its growth trajectory by continuing to invest in AI-powered innovations, expanding its global footprint, and empowering enterprises to achieve exceptional customer outcomes.



About Exotel



Exotel is the AI transformation partner for enterprises seeking to elevate customer engagement and experience. Trusted by over 7,000 clients globally, Exotel facilitates more than 25 billion annual conversations through its unified platform. By seamlessly integrating Conversational AI, CCaaS, and CPaaS, Exotel empowers businesses to deliver personalized interactions, optimize operations, and achieve exceptional customer outcomes.





