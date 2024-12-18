Report: 44 Organizations Cut Or Ended DEI Since 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buildremote , a leading workplace research organization, has released a comprehensive report detailing the rollback of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives across 44 prominent organizations since 2023. This report highlights a significant shift in corporate and institutional approaches to DEI programs, sparked by legal challenges, shifting priorities, and evolving social landscapes.Key findings from the report include:- 29% of organizations dismantled their DEI departments entirely.- An additional 29% significantly scaled back their DEI efforts.- The number of companies reducing or eliminating DEI programs in 2024 was six times greater than in 2023.Prominent organizations featured in the report include Microsoft, Walmart, and Southwest Airlines, among others. Reasons cited for these changes range from cost-cutting measures to legal and political pressures.“Our findings reveal how DEI, once a growing focus in 2020-2022, is now encountering significant pushback, prompting leaders to reevaluate their strategies,” said Henry O'Loughlin, President of Buildremote.The report underscores broader trends, such as the decline of DEI mentions in corporate earnings calls-dropping from over 300 in Q2 2021 to fewer than 30 in Q4 2024. These shifts reflect a reevaluation of corporate social responsibility and inclusion practices in response to changing external pressures.The full report, including detailed case studies and a downloadable dataset, is available at Buildremote's DEI Report page . This essential resource is designed for HR professionals, corporate strategists, and policymakers navigating the future of workplace equity initiatives.

