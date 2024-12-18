'Every Game Is A Trap': Real's Ancelotti Wary Of Pachuca's Threat In Intercontinental Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: arrived in Doha as heavy favourites to lift the Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 at Lusail tonight. But manager Carlo Ancelotti isn't taking anything for granted as the reigning European champions face a challenge from Mexico's Pachuca, who've impressed with their remarkable journey to the final.

“Every game is a trap,” said the 65-year-old, one of the greatest managers of all time, when asked about his opponents on the eve of the title clash.

Pachuca entered Qatar as underdogs, having qualified for the Intercontinental Cup as Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 winners. They stunned Brazil's Botafogo 3-0 in the quarter-finals to claim the Derby of the Americas crown and secured the FIFA Challenger Cup by beating Egypt's Al Ahly in a penalty shootout to reach the final.

“If Pachuca has made it this far, it must mean something,” Ancelotti said.

“We must respect them for what they are and the quality they possess. A final always brings special emotions, and we must prepare well.”

“We've studied their games against Botafogo and Al Ahly. They have a very clear system, and they're a dynamic team. For them, this is a huge game. I expect an entertaining match.”

Ancelotti on the cusp of history

A win over Pachuca would see Ancelotti become Real Madrid's most successful manager, surpassing the legendary Miguel Munoz with his 15th title. Munoz won 14 trophies during his tenure from 1960 to 1974.

“It's important for me to have achieved so much with this club. I believe I've done a good job, and I want to continue doing so. It's an honour to be compared to such great coaches,” said Ancelotti, the Italian mastermind who has led Real Madrid to three UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups and two Copa del Rey trophies.

Optimism over Mbappe's fitness



As Qatar celebrates National Day, tonight's final at 8 pm will stir memories of the unforgettable 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where Lionel Messi's Argentina triumphed over France in a penalty shootout.

One of the heroes of that match, Kylian Mbappe, could feature tonight, and fans are eager to see him in action at Lusail Stadium again.

Mbappe missed Real Madrid's La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday due to a left thigh injury but has been working hard in training to recover.

“Kylian's situation is simple,” Ancelotti explained.“He trained yesterday and felt good. Today will be crucial, and he'll assess how he feels. If he's fine, he will play. If there's any risk, he won't. His feelings were positive yesterday, so we're optimistic.”

“He's a fantastic player, and although he hasn't reached his peak yet, he's been in good form the last few games. He can play anywhere in attack; wherever I put him, his quality shines through.”

Real eyeing another title in 2024

Real Madrid are aiming to cap off 2024 with their fourth title, having already won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

“It's a pleasure to play in another final,” said Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who appeared at a press conference before Ancelotti.

“It's an important match for us because we can win another title and extend this club's world record. Hopefully, we can win tomorrow.”

Bellingham also acknowledged Pachuca's threat.



“Ancelotti told us a lot about them. They're playing with intensity, and it will definitely be a great match. They deserve to be here.”

With Real Madrid struggling this season, the England midfielder is hopeful the title will help restore confidence.

“We didn't start the season well and haven't reached the required level. It's a long season with many injuries, but the locker room remains calm about what we can achieve. We can turn things around and show what we're capable of starting tomorrow,” said Bellingham.

Pachuca look to maintain momentum

Meanwhile, Pachuca coach Guillermo Almada expressed confidence in his team, saying they'll aim to exploit their strengths.

“We've been focusing on injecting intensity into our game by refreshing certain aspects. It's been working well for us, and we hope to continue on this path,” he said.

“It's a final, and no matter who we're facing, Real Madrid is one of the most recognised clubs in the world. There are always teams that provoke certain feelings, and without a doubt, a team of this calibre is one of them.”

“We are playing on the same pitch, with the same dimensions. It's not history at stake, but the two teams today. We will try to take advantage of our strengths. We want to defend our dream and compete against Real Madrid,” Almada added.

On Ancelotti's record, Almada said,“Any compliments I could offer, he's more than earned. He's one of the greats, with an impressive record. We'll try to ensure he doesn't become the manager with the most titles in history.”