Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Fish and Seafood - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Canned Fish and Seafood was estimated at US$50.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$61.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the canned fish and seafood market is driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for convenient, healthy food options, increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of seafood, and the global shift toward sustainable food production. One of the primary drivers is the growing consumer preference for ready-to-eat meals and shelf-stable food products that offer convenience without compromising on nutrition. With busy lifestyles and the need for quick meal solutions, canned fish and seafood provide an easy way for consumers to incorporate high-protein, nutrient-rich foods into their diets. Products like canned tuna, salmon, and sardines are ideal for time-pressed individuals seeking wholesome meal options that require little to no preparation.

Another significant factor driving market growth is the increasing awareness of the health benefits of seafood, particularly its role in providing essential omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are known for their cardiovascular benefits, including reducing inflammation, lowering cholesterol levels, and improving heart health. As more consumers prioritize heart-healthy diets and seek to reduce their consumption of red meat, the demand for seafood, including canned varieties, is increasing. Canned fish products offer an affordable and accessible source of these important nutrients, making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

Sustainability is also a key driver of the canned fish and seafood market. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, they are increasingly seeking out products that align with their values, including sustainably sourced seafood. The rise of certifications like the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) label, which verifies that seafood is caught using sustainable fishing practices, has helped drive demand for eco-friendly canned fish and seafood options. Companies are responding to this demand by offering sustainably sourced products, which not only appeal to eco-conscious consumers but also help address the growing global challenge of overfishing.

Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce and the availability of canned fish and seafood through online grocery platforms are contributing to market growth. With the convenience of online shopping, consumers have greater access to a wide variety of canned seafood products, including specialty and gourmet options. This expanded access is particularly important in regions where fresh seafood may be less available or more expensive. The ability to purchase canned fish and seafood online is helping to drive sales and expand the market's reach, particularly in emerging economies where demand for affordable, nutritious food is growing.

With these trends in mind - convenience, health benefits, sustainability, and e-commerce - the canned fish and seafood market is expected to continue its upward trajectory. As consumers seek out nutritious, sustainable, and easy-to-prepare meal options, canned seafood will remain a staple in households around the world.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Canned Fish and Seafood Market such as American Tuna, Inc., Bumble Bee Seafoods, Connors Bros. Ltd. (Brunswick Seafoods), Icicle Seafoods Inc., LDH (La Doria) Ltd and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Canned Tuna segment, which is expected to reach US$23.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.6%. The Canned Sardines segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $13.6 billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $11.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Canned Fish and Seafood Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 48 companies featured in this Global Canned Fish and Seafood market report include:



American Tuna, Inc.

Bumble Bee Seafoods

Connors Bros. Ltd. (Brunswick Seafoods)

Icicle Seafoods Inc.

LDH (La Doria) Ltd.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

StarKist Co.

Thai Union Frozen Products

Tri Marine Group

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Universal Canning, Inc. Wild Planet Foods

Key Attributes