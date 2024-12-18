AkzoNobel India paints an empowered future for hundreds of drug rehabilitated youth in North East

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18th December 2024: AkzoNobel India, the makers of Dulux paints and Coatings, is celebrating the milestone three years of Project Revive – it’s skill building program in decorative painting that has transformed the lives of over 800 drug-rehabilitated youth in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.



Project Revive was piloted by AkzoNobel in Manipur in December 2021 in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare (Government of Manipur) and its NGO partner Makers Foundation. Here, identified vulnerable youth in 21 Drug Rehabilitation Centers (DRCs) across five districts of Manipur participated in AkzoNobel’s vocational skill training course in decorative painting. On successful completion of the course, trainees were also provided employment opportunities as professional painters. Minimising the risk of relapse, the social model also ensured active engagement with the trainees for the next 90 days.



Encouraged by the success of Project Revive in Manipur, the initiative has since then expanded to Assam in 2023 (seven DRCs in four districts) and Arunachal Pradesh in 2024 (six DRCs in two districts), directly benefitting 840 drug rehabilitated youth in the three states.



Rohit Totla, Executive Director of AkzoNobel India, shares how the power of paint is transforming lives and communities, “By empowering drug-rehabilitated youth in the North-East with livelihood oriented skills, Project Revive is helping these vulnerable youth unlock a meaningful life with new possibilities and confidence. Every second trainee now flourishing as an independent professional painter. Most importantly, their journey from substance abuse to becoming dignified, financially empowered professionals is also inspiring others in their community to break the vicious cycle of dependency.”



Vijay*, a 25-year-old from Assam, battled substance abuse for a decade. Coming from an underserved family with three sisters, an elder brother, and a mother, Vijay returned to a rehabilitation center for the third time in 2024. But this time, he was determined to take control of his life. After overcoming addiction, he enrolled in AkzoNobel's decorative paint course, learning the craft of professional painting. Today, Vijay is a skilled painter and employed at the center, a testament to his transformation.



For individuals like Devajit* from Assam and Thoiba* from Manipur, Project Revive has been the path to independence and sobriety. Their remarkable progress is evident—once trainees, both are now salaried trainers at their rehabilitation centers. By instilling confidence in fellow drug-rehabilitated youth, they are helping others believe they too can "paint" a brighter future, giving back to their communities.



Making the three-year milestone of Project Revive even more meaningful is the recent honor at the 2nd North East CSR Award 2024, held at TISS, Guwahati. AkzoNobel India received a Special Mention for ‘Project Revive: Skill Building in Decorative Painting for Substance Users in the North East Region,’ recognizing the initiative’s notable efforts in driving sustainable development in the North East.









