Hex Trust Launches HT Markets MENA, Pioneering Fiat On/Off-Ramp Services in Dubai

(MENAFN- Editorial) DUBAI, UAE, 18 December, 2024 - Hex Trust, a leading provider of virtual assets custody, staking and markets services has officially opened HT Markets MENA, becoming one of the first firms to facilitate fiat on/off-ramp services in Dubai through its secure, institutional-grade platform. These services are immediately available for institutional clients and accredited investors with a minimum on-ramp threshold of AED 368,000 (equivalent to USD $100K).



Hex Trust established a Dubai office in June 2022 and has been fully-committed to expanding into the region, working closely with the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to enable safe market access for virtual asset investments.



Hex Trust holds three Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licenses in Dubai, issued by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). This includes a license to provide Virtual Asset Custodial Services, a second license for its VA Broker-Dealer and a third for its VA Management and Investment arm, HT Markets MENA FZE. These licenses allow Hex Trust to offer comprehensive Virtual Asset services covering Broker-Dealer and Management and Investment Services, which include regulated Staking Services.



“We are one of the first VA broker-dealers in the MENA region to offer an efficient and secure bridge between fiat and virtual assets. This unique offering caters to the huge appetite for on/off-ramp services in Dubai and is a significant achievement for HT Markets MENA. We see enormous potential for virtual asset growth in Dubai given the progressive regulations, welcoming governments, and thriving crypto ecosystem. ” - Filippo Buzzi, Hex Trust’s Regional Director MENA.



Hex Trust Markets offers safe access to the DeFi ecosystem, where clients can generate yield with native on-chain staking solutions and execute trades with the support of Hex Trust’s dedicated Markets team. Key offerings include:



• A global trading team with dedicated client support providing 24/7 trading coverage.

• OTC trading solutions across the full spectrum of Virtual Assets, including tailored sales/purchase programs to optimize across Price, Time Horizon, and Market Impact, employing proprietary execution algorithms to support bespoke execution strategies.

• Deep liquidity and broad access within the Virtual Asset Markets.

• Risk Management solutions catering to corporate treasury risk management requirements.

• Fiat Solutions facilitating on-ramp/off-ramp services.



HT Markets MENA brings secure access to crypto-fiat conversions through Hex Trust's fully-licensed, institutional-grade custody platform. This enables investors in Dubai to seamlessly move their cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies, fostering a secure and compliant trading environment.







