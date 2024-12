Original-Research: SYNBIOTIC SE (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: SYNBIOTIC SE - from NuWays AG

18.12.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to SYNBIOTIC SE Company Name: SYNBIOTIC SE ISIN: DE000A3E5A59

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 18.12.2024 Target price: EUR 12.40 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr

The new group continues to take shape; chg. est.



Topic: While SYNBIOTICs largest holding WEECO performs notably ahead of expectations and the

group added two new companies to its portfolio, it also decided to terminate the ongoing integration of

CannaCare Health due to delays in the process on the back of missing financial information.



WEECO Pharma exceeding expectations. Since the de-classification of medical cannabis as a narcotic

drug at the beginning of April, the number of patients is seen to have doubled to some 0.5-0.6m, strongly

impacting the overall demand, which in many cases outgrows supply. This is also visible in the ytd sales

development of WEECO. With € 6.75m sales at the end of October, the company already surpassed its

initial FY24 target of € 6m. Management now anticipates annual revenues exceeding € 8m (eNuW: €

8.2m), making WEECO the group's largest contributor (eNuW: 54% in FY24e).



While the integrations of WEECO and greensby are well on track, SYNBIOTIC has announced that the

planned contribution of CannaCare Health GmbH into the group will not proceed. The decision

stems from delays in finalizing the fairness opinion and CannaCare's inability to provide up-to-date financial

information. Despite this, Frank Otto, CannaCare's principal shareholder, will retain his position on

SYNBIOTIC's board of directors and as key shareholder. Positively, the lost sales of some € 2m in FY24e

should largely be compensated for by the strong operational development of WEECO.



New additions to the group. Through a capital increase, SYNBIOTIC now holds 15.1% of GOC

NEXUS GmbH, which specializes in the decontamination of cannabis products using advanced cold

plasma technology. The company is also developing international cannabis processing hubs. While this

addition has no immediate (material) impact on the group's P&L, the signed cooperation agreement ensures

de-bottlenecking within the medical cannabis supply chain.



Further, SYNBIOTIC acquired 50.2% of greensby, a central platform that connects patients, pharmacies,

telemedicine providers and consumers and enables the comparison of cannabis products. Following

its integration into SYNBIOTIC, greensby will expand its range to include hemp products and cultivation

accessories for recreational cannabis, offering up to 4,000 products. While we expect only a marginal

sales contribution for now, it fits well into the group's strategic objective to grow along the value chain.



We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged € 12.40 PT based on DCF.

