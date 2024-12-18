Endoscopy Sterilization Market To Hit USD 2.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endoscopy sterilization is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to Increasing demand for endoscopy procedures.

Endoscopy sterilization size reached USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at 8.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The market's growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing number of endoscopic procedures, the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), advancements in sterilization technologies, and the growing demand for single-use and disposable endoscopes.

A key driver of market expansion is the introduction of innovative sterilization technologies, such as low-temperature hydrogen peroxide, ozone, and UV-based systems. These solutions are gaining popularity for their superior effectiveness and faster turnaround times, offering enhanced sterility while preserving the delicate structure of endoscopic instruments.

The endoscopy sterilization market is segmented by product type into devices and consumables & accessories. The devices segment includes endoscope sterilization systems, drying, storage, transport systems, and other related devices. In 2023, this segment generated the highest revenue, reflecting the growing need for consistent and reliable sterilization in response to the increasing volume of endoscopic procedures across various medical fields. As the demand for endoscopic procedures continues to rise, so does the need for high-quality sterilization equipment to ensure patient safety and reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Sterilization methods in the endoscopy sterilization market from hydrogen peroxide sterilization dominated the market, accounting for a significant share in 2023. This method is preferred for its low-temperature, dry sterilization capabilities, which are ideal for sensitive endoscopic instruments that cannot withstand traditional high-temperature steam sterilization. Its ability to sterilize effectively without damaging delicate devices has led to its widespread adoption in endoscopy departments.

The North American endoscopy sterilization market for endoscopy sterilization generated USD 470.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2032. The region sees a high volume of endoscopic procedures driven by the prevalence of various medical conditions, creating a need for reliable sterilization solutions. Moreover, North America is a leader in adopting new sterilization methods, which offer faster, safer, and more efficient sterilization. These innovations are helping healthcare facilities streamline their workflows and enhance patient safety.

Major players in endoscopy sterilization market include ASP, AURORA, Getinge, Andersen Products, HUMAN MEDITEK, Matachana, MMM Group, Steelco, STERIS, Stryker Corporation, and Tuttnauer among others.

