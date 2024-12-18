Over 6,000 Skygazers Flock To Al Kharrara For Stunning Geminid Meteor Shower In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Despite a nearly full moon that obscured fainter meteors, the Geminid meteor shower delivered an unforgettable spectacle for over 6,000 stargazers who gathered in the desert skies of Al Kharrara, Al Wakrah, on December 13-14.

Equipped with warm clothing, folding chairs, mats, food, drinks, patience, and good vibes, space enthusiasts and curious onlookers from all over Qatar braved the cold from late Friday night into the early hours of Saturday to witness a mesmerizing display of fireballs and shooting stars.

Organised by the Qatar Astronomy & Space Club in partnership with Everester Observatory, the 2024 Geminid Meteor Shower public observation event was a resounding success. The bright moonlight did not deter the stargazers who were treated to an impressive show of fiery meteors during the peak hours, many streaking across the sky with brilliant hues of orange and blue, making the experience unforgettable for all in attendance.

Combo images of directional signs to the meteor shower event at Al Kharrara on December 14, 2024. Photos by Marivie Alabanza / The Peninsula

Ajith Everester, a renowned astrophotographer and founder of the Everester Observatory, praised the remarkable turnout for this year's event. "We've never seen such overwhelming response from the people of Qatar. The rising interest and awareness about astronomy is incredible," he told The Peninsula.

"The registrations exceeded 6,000 this year, compared to 4,000 last year. We have applied for the International Book Of Records," he added.

Navin Anand, an amateur astronomer and co-founder of the Qatar Astronomy and Space Club, shared that over 150 meteors were observed from 10 pm until 5 am. "We've been planning this event for weeks, and the response has been beyond our expectations. Our goal is to raise awareness about astronomy and inspire younger generations to explore the wonders of the night sky. Let the stars not go extinct," said Anand.

The event began at 10 pm and continued until dawn, with cars arriving non-stop until 3 am from all corners of Qatar, including from the far north. Al Kharrara, known for its dark skies and peaceful, remote setting, offered the perfect backdrop for meteor viewing.

The reactions from attendees clearly showed how successful the event was. Each meteor streak ignited excitement, with cheers, gasps, and even screams of delight when fireballs and shooting stars appeared.

Anfal Yousafali (3rd right) with his family and friends during the Geminid meteor shower observation event at Al Kharrara on December 13-14, 2024. Photo by Marivie Alabanza / The Peninsula

"It's a lot of fun, but it takes patience," said Anfal Yousafali, who attended for the second time. "I arrived around 12:30 am with my family and friends, and although we brought a telescope, it was more exciting to watch with the naked eye," he told The Peninsula.

Sathya Tamilvanan, another stargazer, added, "We saw nearly three fireballs at peak time, and so many meteors around 5 am. It was an experience I'll never forget!"

Anya Biddappa with his uncle Jitu during the Geminid meteor shower observation event at Al Kharrara on December 13-14, 2024. Photo by Marivie Alabanza / The Peninsula

Among the youngest participants was 5-year-old Anya Biddappa, who beamed with joy every time a meteor streaked across the sky. "I'm going to tell my classmates when I go back to school that I saw meteors flying by overhead," Anya said while lying on a mat, eyes fixed on the sky.

While the crowd lauded the organisers, the event also highlighted the dedication of volunteers. Shamna, a volunteer from Kerala, India who manned the traffic said,“I have never been into stargazing since my childhood, this event is a dream come true.”

Subeena, another volunteer, is a homeopathic doctor by profession but on Friday was busy recording attendees' names while donning a safety vest for the night shift.

The Geminid meteor shower, peaking in mid-December each year, is one of the most reliable and stunning celestial events. According to NASA, While most meteors appear as faint streaks of light, the Geminids are known for their brightness, often appearing yellow in colour and traveling at speeds of 22 miles per second.

Although the peak of the shower occurred on the night of December 13-14, NASA noted that the Geminids would remain active until December 24 but with reduced count.

The Qatar Astronomy & Space Club frequently organises astronomy observation events to raise awareness about space among residents of Qatar. To join the club, register for free at qatarastronomyandspaceclub or follow them on Instagram .