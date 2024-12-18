Over 1,600 people pass away in road accidents in Myanmar in 10 months

(MENAFN) From January to October 2023, Myanmar recorded 3,234 traffic accidents, which resulted in 1,676 deaths and 4,706 injuries, according to the Road Transport Administration Department. These figures show a decrease compared to the same period in the previous year, when there were 4,050 accidents, 2,068 deaths, and 5,656 injuries. This decline indicates a positive trend in road safety, although the numbers remain significant.



The Yangon region reported the highest number of accidents in 2023, with 690 incidents, followed by Ayeyarwady region with 487 and Bago region with 437. These regions accounted for a large portion of the country’s traffic accidents, suggesting that urban and densely populated areas may face particular challenges when it comes to improving road safety and preventing accidents.



Despite the overall decrease in traffic incidents, the total number of fatalities in Myanmar remained high, with 2,422 people losing their lives in traffic accidents in 2023. This underscores the continued risks associated with road travel in the country, as the number of deaths remains a serious concern despite the overall reduction in accidents and injuries.



The data highlights the need for further efforts to improve road safety and prevent accidents. While the decrease in accidents and fatalities is a positive development, much more needs to be done to ensure the safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians across Myanmar. Continued focus on awareness, infrastructure, and enforcement of traffic laws will be essential in reducing the high number of deaths and injuries in future years.

