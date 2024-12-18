Lula’S Support Erodes: Key Groups Turn Away From Brazilian President

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's landscape is shifting as President Lula faces growing opposition from crucial voter segments. A recent Datafolha poll reveals a telling story of changing public sentiment two years into his term.



Men and white Brazilians are leading the charge against Lula's policies. Both groups showed a two-point increase in disapproval, reaching 40% and 44% respectively. This trend suggests a widening gap in Lula's appeal across gender and racial lines.



The wealthy are particularly disenchanted with Lula's leadership . Among those earning over R$7,000 monthly, a stark 49% disapprove of his performance. This contrasts sharply with the mere 27% who view his government favorably.







Evangelical voters, once a battleground demographic, are slipping from Lula's grasp. A significant 43% now disapprove of his governance, marking a concerning shift for the administration.



Overall, Lula's approval dipped slightly to 35%, while disapproval climbed to 34%. These numbers paint a picture of a president losing ground with key constituencies.



This shift in public opinion matters. It could shape future policies and political strategies in Brazil. As Lula navigates these choppy waters, his ability to reconnect with these groups may determine his political future.



The Datafolha survey, conducted across 113 cities with 2,002 respondents, offers a snapshot of Brazil's changing political mood. It serves as a wake-up call for Lula's team, highlighting the need to address the concerns of these influential voter blocs.



