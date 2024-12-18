Ivoice Communications Advocates For Peace In Colombia With Roots Of Peace's Holiday Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adriana Aristizábal, Founder & CEO of iVoice Communications BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, iVoice Communications is amplifying its commitment to global peace by actively participating in the Peace Forum: United Voices for Peace and Reconciliation, hosted by the Universidad Internacional del Trópico Americano (UniTrópico) and its School of Human Sciences. Held in Aguazul, Casanare, against the serene backdrop of Colombia's Eastern Plains, the forum united leaders, advocates, and communities in fostering meaningful dialogue and reconciliation.The forum featured transformative discussions led by prominent voices, including Heidi Kuhn, founder of Roots of Peace and 2024 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, who inspired attendees with her vision of turning war-torn lands into thriving agricultural hubs. Other impactful speakers included Juan Fernando Petro, highlighting the power of dialogue in a reconciled Colombia; Colonel Alvaro Matallana, sharing his perspectives on peace negotiations with the ELN; and representatives from Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), emphasizing global collaboration in reconciliation efforts.Beyond the discussions, the forum incorporated cultural activities, with art and music serving as healing tools for emotional expression. The event culminated in a symbolic planting of white roses led by Heidi Kuhn and Betty Levy Bethel-a powerful gesture representing renewal, hope, and the spirit of reconciliation.White Roses Campaign: Spreading Hope This Holiday SeasonAs part of its Holiday Season of Peace campaign, iVoice Communications proudly supports Roots of Peace's global initiative,“White Roses.” The campaign encourages people worldwide to gift a white rose-a simple yet powerful act symbolizing solidarity with war-torn communities and children affected by conflict.“Peace is not merely the absence of conflict-it is the presence of hope, opportunity, and the collective will to rebuild,” said Adriana Aristizábal, CEO of iVoice Communications.“At iVoice, we harness the power of communication to amplify voices driving reconciliation and paving the way for prosperity.”iVoice's Role in Driving Dialogue and ReconciliationDuring the forum, Adriana Aristizábal moderated panels that facilitated reconciliation exercises between victims and perpetrators, fostering open dialogue and meaningful connection. Additionally, iVoice Communications' journalist and public relations expert, Daniela Botero, served as the event's master of ceremonies, guiding the proceedings with empathy and professionalism.The forum underscored iVoice Communications' dedication to promoting initiatives that drive dialogue, healing, and sustainable peace. Its partnership with Roots of Peace reflects a shared mission to transform communities affected by conflict into thriving examples of resilience and hope.How You Can ParticipateJoin the movement for peace this holiday season by:.Gifting a white rose as a gesture of solidarity..Sharing your story on social media using the hashtags #WhiteRoseForPeace and #RootsofPeace..Learn more about Roots of Peace atABOUT IVOICE COMMUNICATIONSiVoice Communications is a global leader in AI-powered Public Relations. We leverage the power of artificial intelligence to craft impactful communication strategies for brands, fostering powerful connections with target audiences across the world. With over a decade of experience and a commitment to innovation, we go beyond traditional PR to deliver measurable results.ABOUT ROOTS OF PEACERoots of Peace supports the world's most vulnerable farmers and traders, removing the remnants of war and restoring agricultural productivity and prosperity. Roots of Peace is a humanitarian organization dedicated to the removal of landmines and the subsequent replanting and rebuilding of war-torn regions. Founded in 1997 by Heidi Kuhn, the goal of Roots of Peace is to turn minefields into farmland and support victims of landmine accidents.

