UN Special Envoy calls for protection of war crimes evidence in Syria

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, called on organizations to safeguard evidence and materials related to war crimes, including mass grave sites, in order to secure justice for Syrian victims.



"Let me emphasize a crucial first step -- the protection of evidence and materials, as well as mass grave sites. We must uphold the right of victims, their families, and survivors to both truth and justice," Pedersen stated during a UN Security Council session on Syria. He also highlighted the need for "the immediate release of all those still arbitrarily detained across the country."



Pedersen expressed hope that with the fall of the Bashar Assad regime, Syria now has a genuine opportunity to move toward peace, economic recovery, growth, inclusivity for all Syrians, and accountability for past crimes.



He also stressed the importance of protecting transitional justice measures, such as clarifying the fate of the missing and disappeared. "Without this, Syria and its people will not be able to heal," he remarked.



Pedersen underscored the immense difficulties facing Syria, which has endured 13 years of brutal conflict. "Syria's economy has been devastated by this horrific war. Its infrastructure lies in ruins. 90 percent of Syrians live in poverty," he said.

