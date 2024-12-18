Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Qatar On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of Qatar's National Day and the anniversary of Qatar's founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammad Al-Thani's assumption of office. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince praised Qatar's development achievements, wishing more progress and development for Qatar under the country's wise leadership. (pickup previous) jsy

