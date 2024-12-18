PUBG MOBILE ANNOUNCES NEW MAP ‘RONDO’ AND MORE EXCITING UPDATES COMING IN 2025 AT PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI—17 December 2024 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games, unveiled highly anticipated future plans at the 2024 PMGC in London. During the Global Championships, the PUBG MOBILE team made waves with its record-breaking $3M USD prize pool, the highest in UK esports history, while sharing exciting announcements, including the introduction and preview of the new map RONDO, a sneak peek at the upcoming "PUBG MOBILE What's Next 2025" content roadmap, the unveiling of the 7th Anniversary theme, and new updates coming as part of the Version 3.6 Update in Metro Royale and World of Wonder modes.



Flying the flag for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) was Nigma Galaxy, scoring a Top 3 finish for a second time in its three PMGC campaigns – the only team from MEA to do so – with team member Raouf from Algeria becoming the only player from the region to place on the podium twice with the same organization, helping Nigma Galaxy to 166 points in 2021 and 137 for this year’s showpiece.



PUBG MOBILE has big plans for the future, starting with its 7th Anniversary Update, set for release in March 2025. The anniversary celebration will center around the theme of the Hourglass, symbolic of time and change. Players can look forward to the introduction of the Time Reversal skill and the return of the beloved Floating Island, alongside the Desert Dynasty style of architecture. Among these highlights, Erangel’s Mylta Power, covered with golden sand, will also see a nostalgic transformation, with the revival of classic elements and the potential return of previous designs.



In addition to the anniversary excitement, RONDO is also set to make its much-anticipated debut in PUBG MOBILE in March 2025. The 8km x 8km battleground of RONDO, inspired by a blend of traditional Asian architecture and modern cityscapes, is now being adapted for mobile following its release in PUBG: Battlegrounds last year. This map is set to impress players with its diverse, visually striking environments and fresh tactical opportunities.



The upcoming Metro Royale Chapter 24, set for release in January 2025, will introduce an exciting new gameplay mode, alongside updated blue zone mechanics and enhanced airdrop systems, bringing more immersive experiences to Metro Royale mode and keeping players on their toes with even more dynamic challenges.



World of Wonder continues to soar in popularity, with more than a million creators worldwide contributing their unique designs to over 3.3 million maps. This creativity has led to over 24 billion matches played within World of Wonder.In 2024,$50 million worth of resources was invested in World of Wonder’s co-creation eco-system, with further expansion of the Nexstar Program set to spotlight an increased number of high-quality World of Wonder content created by players, with even more exciting prizes available to be won for the most innovative creations.



PUBG MOBILE continues to celebrate the passion and creativity of the community with a series of creation contests and creator programs. PUBG MOBILE’s Ptopia Design Project (PDP) saw over 270,000 entries in 2024, submitted by over 250,000 creators from across the globe, with over 4.5 million votes in PDP events to select contest winners. Next year, the world of the Ptopia Design Project will be broadened with PUBG MOBILE enhancing the integrations of designs and resources on offer by launching special submission and in-game events across more regions. Competitions spanning different art forms will also be announced soon, allowing creators to showcase their talents across new mediums.





