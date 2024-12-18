Vigil honors Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, demands justice for her death

(MENAFN) A vigil was held Monday evening outside the White House in remembrance of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli forces on September 6 during a peaceful protest in the occupied West Bank.



Eygi’s family, including her father Mehmet Suat Eygi, her sister Ozden Bennett, and her husband Hamid Ali, attended the event at Lafayette Square, alongside Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and many others demanding justice for her death.



Speaking to the crowd, Tlaib, who represents Michigan's 12th District and is the only Palestinian American in Congress, condemned President Joe Biden for not ordering an independent investigation into Eygi’s death. Instead, Biden deferred to an ongoing Israeli investigation that has yet to yield accountability more than three months after the incident.



“We know that President Biden recently said, ‘If you harm an American, we will respond.’ But his inaction has made it clear once again that when it comes to the Israeli government killing Americans, it’s a complete lie,” Tlaib remarked.



She also criticized Biden’s earlier statement referring to Eygi’s death as a “tragic error.”



“We all know that Aysenur’s killing was not a ‘tragic error,’” Tlaib continued. “It was devastating for her family to hear that, and we know, as she did, that what the Israeli military did to her, they do to Palestinians every day.”

