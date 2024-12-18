Cold Wave Persists Across Pakistan, Light Rain And Snow Expected In Upper Regions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted cold weather for most parts of the country today, with severe cold conditions in mountainous areas.

According to PMD officials, light rain and snowfall are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the evening or night hours.

Over the past 24 hours, the lowest temperature was recorded in Skardu at -7°C, followed by -6°C in Gilgit, and -4°C in Astore, Hunza, and Quetta.

In other regions, temperatures remained as follows: Islamabad at 0°C, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad at 2°C, Lahore, Sargodha, Mohenjo-Daro, and Dera Ismail Khan at 5°C, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Sukkur at 6°C, and Karachi at 11°C.

The ongoing cold wave is expected to persist, particularly in the northern and mountainous regions, as the country experiences a significant drop in temperatures.