TABIB's Deputy Executive: There Are Problems With Healthcare System In Regions

“There are problems with the healthcare system in the regions,”
stated Araz Nasirov, Deputy Executive Director of TABIB, during his
speech at the“Healthcare Administrators Summit 2024,”
Azernews reports.
He highlighted a significant shortage of doctors outside Baku.
“Because 60-70 percent of doctors are concentrated in Baku. To
solve these problems, we have created heart centers and oncology
centers in the regions. We believe that these will help increase
the number of doctors in the regions,” Nasirov explained.
The official also noted that approximately 1.8 billion AZN has
been allocated to hospitals under TABIB's jurisdiction.
“Currently, there are 90 medical institutions, 25 of which are
self-financing, and the others are planned to be financed in the
future,” he added.
