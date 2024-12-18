WHO reassures minimal human risk despite 76 confirmed cases of H5N1 avian influenza in 2024

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) on Tuesday comforted that despite the fact that 76 instances of H5N1 avian influenza were confirmed globally in 2024, the risk of human infection remained minimal.



Nevertheless, there is a higher risk for farm workforces and others exhibited to infected animals, cautioned Maria Van Kerkhove, the acting director for epidemic and pandemic threat management at WHO, saying at a UN briefing in Geneva.



Van Kerkhove stated that most of this year’s cases located in farm workforces, with the US declaring 61 infections among outbreaks in wildlife, poultry, and currently, dairy cattle.



"While there is much attention on the avian influenza situation in the US, this year, cases have also been reported from Australia, Canada, China, Cambodia, and Vietnam,” she reads. WHO evaluate the total public health risk to be low, but for professionally exposed people, such as farm workforces, the risk is considered "low-to-moderate," she stated.



