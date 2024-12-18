Honda, Nissan discuss potential future collaboration as China dominates car market

(MENAFN) Honda and Nissan have announced that they are in discussions about a potential merger or future collaboration. These talks come at a time when Nissan is grappling with declining results and challenges in the competitive Chinese market. The companies confirmed the ongoing discussions in a joint statement on Wednesday, following a report by the Japanese newspaper Nikkei, while noting that no final decision has yet been made.



If the merger goes ahead, Honda and Nissan would create the world’s third-largest automaker, with an annual production of 7.6 million vehicles. This would place them ahead of most global competitors, with only Toyota and Volkswagen remaining larger in terms of production, according to the Wall Street Journal. Such a move would mark a significant shift in the global automotive landscape.



The Japanese automotive industry is increasingly consolidating into two major groups. One is led by Toyota, which holds stakes in companies such as Subaru, Mazda, and Suzuki. The other includes Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi, with Nissan already owning a 25 percent stake in Mitsubishi. This emerging dynamic reflects a broader trend of collaboration and consolidation within the industry.



The potential Honda-Nissan partnership could have major implications for both the Japanese and global automotive markets. It would likely reshape competitive dynamics, especially in the fast-growing electric vehicle sector, where automakers are vying to secure a leading position amid fierce competition and rapid innovation.

MENAFN18122024000045015839ID1109005522