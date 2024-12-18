Iulia Vantur Shares Her Experience Of Opening The Act For Ricky Martin In Dubai

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Singer-actress Iulia Vantur recently performed at Ricky Martin's concert in Dubai as she opened the concert for the singer. She impressed the audience with her vocals and stage presence, Vantur.

The concert was held on December 14, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Iulia also spoke about sharing the stage with the artist, and called it a 'dream-come-true' moment for her.

She said, "I've been manifesting this for years since I started singing. This was THE moment for me. It's a deeply fulfilling experience as an artist to be on the same stage as Ricky Martin, whom I really love and admire. After talking to him as a human being as well, he is really kind and supportive, exactly as I've imagined. Those who know me and follow me understand how big of a dream come true it was for me”.

She further mentioned,“I'm really proud and grateful that Ricky Martin's team and blueblood's team chose me to perform and be part of his spectacular show in Dubai. It's the second time I've written it in the air, signed for it, and trusted the universe to make it possible. If you believe in your dreams and work hard for them, they surely come true”.

Iulia Vantur took to her social media handle to share glimpses from the concert. As soon as she posted, her fans and admirers flocked to the comments to shower her with praise. One comment read: "To you... You've made the dream come true. Congratulations, dear Iulia, lots of success to our beauty”.

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations, Iulia! Your joy is our joy”.

Interestingly, she had earlier visited Spain to attend Ricky Martin's concert and now at the recently held event, Iulia Vantur impressed the audience with her sensational performance with the legend.