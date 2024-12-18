Zelensky: Good Relations With Macron, But Europe's Help Is Not Enough

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine does not receive enough aid to win the war. At the same time, partners could strengthen Ukraine's ability to produce and possess modern weapons, thus investing in Europe's defense.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a direct line with Le Parisien readers, Ukrinform reports.

“If the war continues, this does not mean that there is too much aid for Ukraine. On the contrary, it means that there is not enough help,” he said.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that assistance to Ukraine is an in the defense of Europe.

“If Ukraine loses, Russia will attack other European countries, including NATO members. It is inevitable. It will move forward even faster because it will realize that it has defeated one of the most battle-hardened armies on the European continent. Since 2014 and the first occupations of our territories, we have gained military experience that most European armies do not have,” he explained.

According to Zelensky, partners should invest in strengthening Ukraine's capabilities and share technologies with Ukrainians.

“We must have the most modern and complete air defense. I am sometimes told that the West lacks the capacity to produce these systems in time because they are already deployed. This is normal. Give us licenses! We will produce our own weapons, including missiles and defense systems,” the president said.

He also said that he has a long-standing and good relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We have a very good relationship. We met before I was elected. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he was one of the few leaders with whom I spoke almost every day on the phone, without intermediaries and protocol. We talked directly about the challenges, about what needed to be done. Emmanuel has always been part of this small circle of five or seven leaders close to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

The president interpreted the applause that greeted him during the opening ceremony of Notre Dame in Paris as the French support for the Ukrainian people.

Trump knows freezing the war would be dangerous -

“I realize that they were not aimed at me personally, but at the entire Ukrainian people, our soldiers, those who show their strength in the fight for freedom and life. This is an important signal: France supports us,” he said.

As reported, Ukraine will turn to France to staff the new brigade. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal with the press.

Photo: Nastassia Kantorowicz Torres/Sipa press pour Le Parisien