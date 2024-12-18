Inspiring Workshop By Dr. Hari Kishan Valmiki At AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT School of Hospitality and hosted an engaging and insightful led by Dr. Hari Kishan Valmiki, Founder and Managing Partner of Valmiki and Tourism Solutions, Secunderabad, Telangana. The session, conducted at the prestigious AAFT campus, focused on the intricacies of the tourism and hospitality industry, offering valuable insights and professional wisdom to students and participants.



Dr. Hari Kishan Valmiki is a prominent figure in the travel and tourism sector, bringing with him a wealth of experience and accomplishments. He has served as the Junior Editor of SKAI Asia, past Chairman of the Tourism and MICE Committee at FICCI, Advisor to the Tourism Committee at FAPCCI, and a Member of the Tourism Committee at ICMEI. His extensive expertise in the field made the workshop a unique learning experience for all attendees.



During the session, Dr. Valmiki delved into the structure and dynamics of the tourism and hospitality industry, highlighting current trends, challenges, and opportunities. He shared practical insights from his career, offering students a glimpse into the evolving landscape of travel and tourism. His emphasis on innovation, sustainable tourism practices, and professional excellence inspired attendees to pursue excellence in the field.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Valmiki for dedicating his time and expertise to mentor the students.“Workshops like these provide students with a hands-on understanding of the industry and motivate them to contribute meaningfully to the sector. We are thankful to Dr. Valmiki for his invaluable contribution,” said Dr. Marwah.



Dr. Valmiki's visit also extended beyond the classroom as he was invited to share his expertise on Radio Noida, where he discussed key developments and opportunities in the tourism industry, providing listeners with fresh perspectives and knowledge.



The workshop concluded with a round of interactive discussions, where students eagerly engaged with Dr. Valmiki, seeking guidance and advice for their future careers. The event was a resounding success, reaffirming AAFT's commitment to bridging academia and industry through meaningful interactions and collaborations.



