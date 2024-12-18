Elm showcases latest innovative solutions at Supply Chain and Logistics Conference 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Riyadh, KSA, 17 December 2024: Elm, the digital solutions pioneer, participated as a strategic partner in the 6th edition of the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference 2024, which was held on December 15 and 16 at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel.

Elm's participation aimed to highlight its innovative projects that provide integrated supply chain and logistics management solutions using the latest digital technologies. These solutions are intended to boost operational efficiency, streamline procedures to improve quality and reliability and strengthen the logistics industry to meet future challenges.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the official spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm said: “The Supply Chain and Logistics Conference is a key opportunity for Elm to present its latest innovative solutions to corporate and institutional customers in the supply chain sector. As a strategic partner in the conference, we hoped to demonstrate our continued commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies and using them to develop smart logistics solutions that boost operational effectiveness, elevate the quality of services, and support the development of a robust logistics infrastructure.”

“The conference also presented an opportunity to learn about emerging market trends and identify new challenges and developments in the field of supply chains, thereby strengthening Elm’s capacity to develop products and services that meet the shifting market demands. By presenting our range of technical solutions and success stories at the conference, we further solidified our standing as a leader in the technology industry and an advocate for digital transformation in the Kingdom,” Al Arifi added.

During its participation, Elm presented several digital supply and logistics solutions, most notably ‘ABER System,’ a platform that uses the latest technologies to manage truck movement and enhance entry and exit operations from port areas in collaboration with relevant authorities. This is part of Elm's efforts to shorten truck turnaround times and boost port operational efficiency by verifying all shipment requirements.

In addition, Elm showcased the ‘Quick Tik’ portal, which aims to provide financial solutions and services from a single platform by digitising invoices and payments, handling collections, and distributing funds in an easy and reliable manner. The ‘Slasel’ logistics platform was also highlighted, which displays and analyses shipment data and provides direct shipment status updates and various insurance, financial, and logistics solutions to provide a seamless import and export experience. The integrated ‘Port Community System’ is another key solution that aims to improve port operations by developing and automating services provided to shipping agents and port operators.

Along with the ‘Logisti Bayan’ portal, which allows carriers and freight brokers to issue a freight transport document and truckload statement on land routes both inside and outside the Kingdom, Elm also sheds light on the electronic platform ‘Washaj,’ which regulates and controls air freight procedures in the Kingdom. The company's ‘Daleel’ package, which enables customers to enquire about the location coordinates and other vehicle readings like weight, speed, etc., to help the relevant authorities follow up on the activities of vehicles subject to their regulation, was also highlighted.

The Supply Chain and Logistics Conference 2024 is a prominent event that aims to enhance cooperation between key decision-makers in the sector, based on themes such as digitalisation, sustainability, and the overall progress of modern supply chains. In addition to strengthening the Kingdom's logistics capacity and supporting the country’s active efforts to achieve sustainable development, the event strengthens KSA’s position as a global logistics centre.





