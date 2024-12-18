Malabar Gold & Diamonds Strengthens Presence In The USA With The Launch Of Its 6Th Showroom, In Atlanta, Georgia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Malabar & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 375 showrooms across 13 countries, has launched its 6th showroom in the USA at Atlanta, Georgia. This significant addition strengthens the brand's presence in North America, offering customers in Georgia access to an extensive collection of exquisite jewellery combined with world-class service.

The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. L Ramesh Babu, the Consul General of India at Atlanta in the presence of Mr. Joseph Eapen, Regional Head of North America, Malabar & Diamonds; Mr. Jasar R, Branch Head at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other community leaders, management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers, media and well-wishers.

Commenting on the occasion, Malabar Group Chairman M.P Ahammed said :“The launch of our 6th showroom in the USA is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Malabar Gold & Diamonds. North America has been pivotal in driving our international growth, and our newest showroom in Atlanta is a testament to our commitment to this market. Taking forward our long-held legacy of providing an exceptional jewellery shopping experience to jewellery lovers, we shall continue with the ambitious expansion plan we have charted for North America. The launch of our Atlanta showroom marks yet another step forward on our journey to becoming the world's largest jewellery retailer. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our customers, team members, shareholders, and stakeholders for their unwavering support in making this vision a reality”.



Located in Atlanta's bustling community, the showroom spans 5,400 sq. ft. and features over 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries. From stunning bridal jewellery to elegant daily wear, the collection includes gold, diamond, and precious gemstone pieces catering to every occasion and taste. A customized jewellery design facility is available in the showroom, enabling customers to bring their unique visions to life with expert guidance from Malabar Gold & Diamonds' skilled artisans. The showroom also has a luxurious customer lounge , facilitating a comfortable jewellery shopping experience.

“Atlanta's rich cultural diversity and vibrant community made it the perfect choice for our 6th showroom in the USA. As a thriving metropolitan hub with a significant Indian-subcontinental population, the city presents an incredible opportunity for us to bring our wide-ranging portfolio of exceptional jewellery and impeccable services to a discerning audience. Following the overwhelming success of our flagship showroom in Los Angeles, we are confident that the Atlanta showroom will uphold our track record of excellence and become a cherished destination for jewellery lovers in Georgia. We have also charted an ambitious expansion plan for North America, which will include new showrooms in cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa, Virginia, Detroit, Houston, Charlotte, Phoenix, New York, and San Diego. In Canada, the brand will extend its footprint into British Columbia and Alberta.”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations into Atlanta. Upholding the ethos of 'Make in India; Market to the World', our goal is to seamlessly blend the artistry of traditional Indian jewellery with modern, contemporary designs, ensuring that Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a universal jewellery brand that resonates with all. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Similar to all our other showrooms, our Atlanta outlet is a testament to our vision of growing responsibly while meeting the diverse needs of our customers. Every piece of jewellery reflects our promise of quality, purity, and ethical craftsmanship, ensuring a lasting legacy for future generations”, commented Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on diamond and gold jewellery exchange, 100% hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been a key component of Malabar Group's operations throughout the years, with a focus on Health, Housing, Hunger Eradication, Women empowerment, Education and Environment. The group ensures that all stakeholders continue to benefit from the growth of the business and contributes 5% of its profit to CSR/ESG initiatives in the same country of operation. As part of the Malabar National Scholarship Programme (Launched in 2007), the group has announced that it will be awarding 21,000 scholarships for female students worth USD 1.9 Million. The Group has also opened 247 micro learning centers in India with the aim of promoting basic education amongst the impoverished.