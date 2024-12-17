YOUNGLIMWON SOFTLAB To Showcase Low-Code Application Development Platform Flextudio At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOUNGLIMWON SOFTLAB, a leading ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software company, announced that its in-house venture team, Flextudio Team, will participate in CES 2025 in Las Vegas to unveil its low-code enterprise application development platform, Flextudio.

Flextudio empowers businesses to rapidly and efficiently develop custom applications with its user-friendly interface and powerful features, maximizing development productivity. This innovative enables businesses to quickly adapt to evolving market trends and internal needs by facilitating the swift deployment and maintenance of tailored applications.

"We are excited to showcase Flextudio's innovative technology and differentiated value to the global market at CES 2025," said Kwon Olim, Director at YOUNGLIMWON SOFTLAB and Team Leader of Flextudio Team. "This is a key step in our strategy to expand our presence internationally and empower businesses worldwide to enhance their agility and competitiveness."

With a strong track record of serving over 3,000 enterprise customers since its establishment in 1993, YOUNGLIMWON SOFTLAB formed the Flextudio Team in 2021 to address the growing need for businesses to respond swiftly to dynamic business environments. The platform is designed to accelerate business process innovation and digital transformation by streamlining application development and deployment.

YOUNGLIMWON SOFTLAB plans to further enhance Flextudio by integrating AI and other advanced technologies to actively support its customers' digital transformation journeys.

Flextudio will be showcased at the YOUNGLIMWON SOFTLAB booth in the Eureka Park Tech West area, within the AI/Enterprise section.

About YOUNGLIMWON SOFT LAB

YOUNGLIMWON SOFT LAB is a leading provider of ERP solutions, dedicated to helping businesses optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, YOUNGLIMWON SOFT LAB delivers comprehensive and reliable ERP systems tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse industries.

Full name: Son Nikki, Email address: [email protected] , Telephone number: 821059162591

Flextudio is a development platform designed to help build custom business software with low - code. You can download our press kit about our company and product.

Press kit :

Click here for more details about our booth at:

SOURCE Younglimwon Softlab

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED