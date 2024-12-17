Perry-Martel International Named 2024 Construction Agency Of The Year By Prestige Award Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perry-Martel International Inc., a leader in executive recruitment with four decades of global experience, has been recognized as the 2024 Construction Agency of the Year by Prestige Award Canada. The award highlights Perry-Martel's outstanding contributions to the construction industry, particularly its success in recruiting top-tier C-suite executives who drive growth and innovation.

Selected from hundreds of recruitment firms across Canada, Perry-Martel International earned this recognition for its consistent delivery of strategic leadership talent to high-profile projects and organizations. Among its notable successes is its work with Ottawa-based Glenview Homes, where Perry-Martel built out a highly effective management team.

Returning Home to Ottawa

After decades of success completing major construction and real estate projects across five continents, Perry-Martel's leadership returned to Ottawa with a singular mission: to help shape the national capital into the world-class city Canada deserves. Leveraging global experience, Perry-Martel has been instrumental in matching exceptional talent with visionary organizations in the construction, real estate, and technology sectors.

Jacob Shabinsky, CEO of Glenview Homes, praised the firm's impact:

"We've partnered with Perry-Martel International for the past several years and consistently been impressed by their ability to identify and attract top-tier talent. Their strategic approach and deep understanding of our needs and company culture have made them an invaluable asset to our growth."

A Proven Inside-Out Approach

Perry-Martel International's success stems from its proprietary Inside-Out Approach, a methodology that has helped clients worldwide secure leaders who deliver measurable results.

For organizations seeking to elevate their leadership teams, Perry-Martel invites readers to download the Inside-Out Approach brochure by visiting .

About Perry-Martel International

Perry-Martel International has been at the forefront of executive recruitment for over 40 years, specializing in C-suite placements across construction, real estate, and technology. Known for their strategic focus and unmatched global experience, Perry-Martel continues to deliver leadership talent that drives success.

