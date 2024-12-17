Iraqi PM Urges European Nations To Play Positive Role In Syrian Issues

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Dec 18 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, stressed the importance of European nations playing a positive role in assisting Syrians to rebuild their governance system, said a statement from al-Sudani's office.

Al-Sudani made the remarks, during a phone call with European Council President, Antonio Costa, during which they discussed Iraq's relations with European Council member states, and the ongoing developments in Syria.

Al-Sudani affirmed the Iraqi government's commitment to maintaining strong relations with the European Council, consistent with Iraq's approach to fostering comprehensive partnerships with friendly nations, based on cooperation and shared interests, the statement said.

He also highlighted the necessity of exerting all possible efforts, to halt the“aggression and crimes” occurring in Gaza and to ensure the stabilisation of the ceasefire in Lebanon, it said.

For his part, Costa reaffirmed Europe's commitment to Iraq's security and stability, and expressed readiness for enhanced cooperation and coordination, regarding the developments in Syria, to promote regional security and stability, it added.– NNN-NINA

