AAC Blocks And Panels Global Market Expected To Reach $28.2 Billion In 2028 With A CAGR Of 7.2%

AAC Blocks And Panels Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Have You Considered the Impressive Growth in the AAC Blocks and Panels Market Size?

The AAC blocks and panels market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. The market size, which was about $19.92 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $21.39 billion in 2024, implying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This growth during the historic period can be linked to infrastructure development initiatives, building code compliance, material innovations and advances, the shift towards fire-resistant materials, and the overall progression in the construction industry.

Are You Aware Of The Expected Future Growth Of The AAC Blocks And Panels Market?

The AAC blocks and panels market is anticipated to witness sustained growth in the upcoming years. The market size is projected to expand to $28.2 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. Growth in the forecast period primarily stems from rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects, regulatory laws regarding energy efficiency, a surge in demand for residential housing, and the burgeoning commercial construction sector. Key trends expected during the forecast period include architectural design flexibility, government backing and incentives, a preference for green buildings, and sustainable building practices.

What is driving Future Growth in the AAC Blocks and Panels Market?

Increases in construction activities are set to propel the growth of the AAC blocks and panels market. Construction activity pertains to anything linked to land, including the building of infrastructure and structures. Rising infrastructure building and the construction of buildings will intensify the demand for AAC blocks, given their lightweight, load-bearing capabilities, excellent insulation, and durability. They are even 3 times lighter compared to traditional red bricks. According to Zippia, a recruitment company based in the U.S, there was a 4% rise in construction activities from 2020 to 2021 with an addition of 1,337,800 housing units. Hence, an upswing in construction activities is a significant contributor to the growth of the AAC blocks and panels market.

Which Companies Are Major Players In The AAC Blocks And Panels Market?

Key companies highlighted in the AAC blocks and panels market report include UltraTech Cement Ltd., Ecotrend New Building Materials Development Co. Ltd., CK Birla Group, Tarmac Building Products Limited, Health and Happiness H&H International Holdings Ltd, Colonial Sugar Refining Company Limited., Xella International, JK Laxmi Cement, Forterra PLC., UAL Industries Ltd., ACICO Industries Company, Schwenk Building Materials, AKG Gazbeton, BAUROC AS, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and several others.

What Trends Are Gaining Traction In The AAC Blocks And Panels Market?

Product innovations stand out as the prevailing trend gaining momentum in the AAC blocks and panels market. Major firms operating in this market are creating innovative products to fortify their market position. For instance, the Switzerland-based company, Holcim Group that manufactures building materials, launched an AAC concrete block adhesive for building walls in November 2021.

How Is The AAC Blocks And Panels Market Segmented?

The AAC blocks and panels market investigated in this report is segmented as follows –

1 By Type: Blocks, Panels, Lintels, Other Types

2 By Size: Small, Medium, Large

3 By End-User: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Construction

What Are The Regional Highlights in The AAC Blocks And Panels Market?

In 2023, Asia-Pacific held the majority share in the AAC blocks and panels market. It is the most dominant region noted in the AAC blocks and panels market report, closely followed by Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

