BOSSCATTM Home Services And Technologies Wins IMN 2024 Contractor Of The Year Award At Third Annual Industry Award Ceremony

BOSSCAT Recognized for Excellence, Innovation and Growth with Prestigious 2024 Contractor/Rehab Company of the Year Award at the Third Annual IMN SFR Awards Event in Scottsdale, AZ on December 2, 2024.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSSCATTM

Home Services and Technologies, a leading provider of home technology, improvement and repair solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the prestigious IMN 2024 Contractor/Rehab Company of the Year Award at the third annual Industry Award Ceremony. The award recognizes the company's commitment to customer-centered innovation, excellence in service delivery, cost effectiveness and focus on client satisfaction.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire BOSSCAT team," said Dan Vercek, Senior Vice President of Field Operations. "We are honored to be recognized by IMN for our commitment to delivering superior home services, and this recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar for excellence in the industry."

The event, held on December 2, 2024 in Scottsdale, AZ, brought together leading companies and professionals from across the industry to celebrate achievements in service, innovation, and growth. BOSSCAT stood out among a competitive field of nominees for its exceptional growth in the past year, driven by strategic partnerships, innovative technologies, and a commitment to championing both customers and skilled tradesmen and women.

About Information Management Network (IMN)

Founded in 1994, IMN is the premier real estate conference business in the United States, providing a high-quality intelligence and networking platform that drives industry connections, deal flow and knowledge transfer across multiple corporate functions and property types.

IMN's series of SFR conferences have been considered the de facto gatherings for the industry since their inception 12 years ago, featuring a "Who's Who" of SFR & BTR owner/operators, ranging from large institutional groups to smaller players, property managers, "fix & flippers", lenders, and service providers/vendors. Over 1,600 SFR professionals attend the must-attend event for the industry's calendar, where attendees will establish connections, generate business and learn from SFR pioneers driving this space forward.

Learn more at sfrwest

About BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies

BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies is the leading real estate platform reshaping homeownership by digitizing home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of repair, renovation, and maintenance services. Proprietary technology and exclusive access to proprietary data power the platform to deliver lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners. BOSSCAT's Instant Estimate technology is available in all 50 states and

Canada. The company is a licensed and insured general contractor in all operational markets with a commitment to advancing the skilled trades.

BOSSCAT has been recognized by Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing, privately held repair and renovation companies in the country for three consecutive years.

Learn more at BosscatHome .

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Mark Kearns

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE BOSSCAT

