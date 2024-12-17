Georgia Military College Announces The 2024 President's Leadership Award Recipient, Mr. Rob Posner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 President's Gala held on Friday, December 6th, at Georgia Military College (GMC), GMC President Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell IV, USA (Ret.) proudly announced this year's recipient of the President's Leadership Award: Mr. Rob Posner, Founder and CEO of NewDay USA, and longtime friend and supporter of the students and cadets at GMC.

The President's Leadership Award honors an individual who exceeds expectations through their extraordinary contributions of time, talent, and treasure to support the Mission of Georgia Military College. It also recognizes those who embody purpose-driven leadership, which Mr. Posner has demonstrated through his work with the NewDay USA Foundation.

The NewDay USA Foundation has been instrumental in transforming opportunities for students and cadets at GMC. As a key benefactor of the recently opened NewDay USA Center of Leadership, a first-of-its-kind, 754-seat facility at Georgia Military College, NewDay USA's partnership with GMC has created a space that fosters leadership and learning for generations to come. To date, the Foundation has contributed over $10 million in scholarships and learning opportunities to educational institutions, including $6 million in commitments to GMC. The Foundation has funded 75 scholarships, directly benefiting nearly 50 GMC Preparatory School (K-12) students each year.

"We are so grateful to NewDay USA and Rob Posner for all they do for Georgia Military College, specifically our students at our Preparatory School," said the President of GMC, Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell IV, USA (Ret). "We wanted to find a special way to honor Rob and the generosity he's shared with GMC over the years, and we felt the President's Leadership Award from our institution was a wonderful recognition of his commitment to our students."

Since 2016, Mr. Posner has been an active supporter of the GMC community. In the spirit of the values of GMC and NewDay USA, the NewDay USA Leadership Speaker Series at Georgia Military College brings world-class speakers such as General James Mattis and Admiral Michael Mullen to inspire and educate GMC students and cadets, the broader community, and beyond.

Georgia Military College is deeply appreciative of Rob Posner's partnership and his invaluable contributions, which have made a profound impact on the institution and its students.

