New Zealand Quantity Surveyor Advocates For Construction Deposit Reforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Daniel Small

Elemental Quantity Surveyors Executive Voices Significant Concerns on the Industry

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daniel Small, Managing Director of Elemental Quantity Surveyors , has voiced significant concerns about excessive construction deposits and is actively lobbying the New Zealand for legislative reforms.With over 15 years in the construction industry, including extensive experience in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Melbourne Australia, Small founded Elemental Quantity Surveyors, a consultancy with offices across New Zealand."Too many New Zealanders are being taken advantage of when builders and construction companies demand large deposits and then go bankrupt," Small stated. "People end up with nothing to show for their money, and deposits can sometimes be as high as 50%."Drawing on his industry experience in Australia, Small highlighted that the Australian Government has legislated a cap on construction deposits at 5% of the total project cost. He believes similar legislation is needed in New Zealand to protect consumers.Small has recently approached his local Member of Parliament to advocate for an investigation into this issue, urging the New Zealand Government to consider adopting laws akin to Australia's.With his experience managing multi-million dollar projects, Small sees this as a crucial step towards safeguarding New Zealand's construction industry. Small says, "Implementing such measures could have far-reaching benefits, not only for our country but globally, as more governments recognise the importance of protecting consumers."

Daniel Small

Elemental Quantity Surveyors Limited

+64 204936595

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.